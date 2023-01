MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Check those tickets! A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold Wednesday evening in Mauldin.

The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main Street in Mauldin.

The numbers for the winning Double Play Powerball ticket were 15 – 32 – 35 – 42 – 47 and PB: 23.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.