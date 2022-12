ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold in the Upstate, but no one has claimed the winning ticket yet.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the Food Mart store at 103 Electric City Blvd. in Anderson on Wednesday.

Here are the Powerball numbers: 36 – 51 – 59 – 66 – 68 Powerball®: 25

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.