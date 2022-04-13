GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in downtown Greenville Tuesday evening, you should check your ticket.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a player at the Drop In Store located at 709 N. Main Street in Greenville won $10,000.

The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number to win the prize.

The Mega Millions numbers were 2 – 8- 14 – 20 – 31. The Megaball was 17.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.