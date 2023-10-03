GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $2 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in the Upstate in Monday night’s drawing.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at Exxon on 1461 North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

The lucky player matched four white ball numbers, 12 – 26 – 27 – 43 – 47, and the red Powerball number, 5, to win the two-million-dollar prize.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.