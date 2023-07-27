SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $2 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in the Upstate Wednesday evening.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at KC Mart #7 on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville.

Lottery officials said the location is the same store that sold a $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket in 2018.

The lucky player matched all five white ball numbers, 3-16-40-48-60, but missed the red Powerball number which was 14.

The ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1 making their $1 million prize increase to $2 million.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.