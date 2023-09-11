GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A Powerball player in Greenville could be $50,000 richer after Saturday’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a ticket matching all but one number was purchased at the Spinx #115, located at 2100 Pelham Road in Greenville.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 11 – 19 – 29 – 63 – 68 and the Powerball was 25.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold at the Palmetto Express #11, located at 495 Old Sandy Run Road in Gaston, according to the lottery.

There were no grand prize winners in Saturday’s drawing so Monday’s jackpot has risen to an estimated $522 million.

South Carolinians interested in taking a chance on Monday’s $522 million jackpot, must purchase their tickets by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit the SC Education Lottery’s website.