LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $50,000 Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in the Upstate Monday evening.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Hare Pritam 2018 Inc. on Holly Springs Road in Lyman.

The lucky player matched four numbers, 32-34-37-39-47, and the Powerball® number, 3, to win the $50,000 prize.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.