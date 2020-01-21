1  of  3
Check your tickets! $500,000 lottery ticket sold in Woodruff

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a grocery store in Woodruff.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matching all five numbers from Monday’s drawing was sold at the Food Lion on North Main Street.

The ticket “Powered-Up” which multiplied the $100,000 top prize to $500,000.

The winning numbers for the Monday, January 20 drawing are:

2 – 3 – 11 – 12 – 34    Power-Up: 5

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $500,000 prize.

The odds of winning $500,000 on Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 8,031,072.

