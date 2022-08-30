GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two winning lottery tickets were sold at convenience stores Monday in Greenwood.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Stop-A-Minit at 590 Hwy. 72 Bypass W.

The winning numbers were 3 – 12 – 13 – 22 – 27

The second winning lottery ticket was a Powerball® with PowerPlay® ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the One Stop of Cornaca at 101 Hwy. 246 N.

The winning numbers were 13 – 36 – 43 – 61 – 69 PB: 18

Lottery officials said less than 20 miles separate the two stores.