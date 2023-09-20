GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a one-day foodie festival returning this Sunday, celebrating tacos and tequila.

The Tacos and Tequila Festival will happen at 405 Westfield Street in downtown Greenville at “The 405” venue. It’s hosted by Iron Caterer Throwdown.

Chefs and mixologists will compete for three hours to create the most delicious taco creations and Lunazul tequila cocktails.

This year’s festival will feature DJ FWB and a photo booth by Zoom 360.

The festival begins at 2 p.m. for general admission and 1:30 p.m. for VIP guests to receive a swag bag and complimentary tequila tasting.

Visit tacotequilafiesta.com for tickets that must be purchased before arrival.

There will be an after-party at Social Latitude located at 1812 Woodruff Road.