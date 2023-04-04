CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County 911 operator is accused of allowing someone to access a confidential police computer system.

26-year-old Brooklyn McDaniel was arrested on March 22 on a charge of misconduct in office.

According to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, McDaniel allowed an unauthorized person to access information from the county’s Zuercher computer system between June 3, 2022 and September 27, 2022.

SLED said the system is a confidential police computer used by the Cherokee County E911 and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.