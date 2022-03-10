GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Detention Center will host a job fair on Tuesday and Thursday in Gaffney.

The job fair will be on Tuesday, Mar. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, Mar. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the the Cherokee County Administration Building located at 110 Railroad Avenue.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, anyone hired must complete the SC Criminal Justice Academy within one year of hire date. The pay will start at $15.50 an hour and possibly rise to $16.22 an hour after graduation.

Applicants must be 21 years old with a valid driver’s license.

If you are unable to attend or have any further questions, you are asked to call Major Anderson or Captain Wells at the Cherokee County Detention Center at (864) 487-2529.