GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the state averages 11 tornadoes each year, over the last 73 years and resulting in almost 50 fatalities.

In the Upstate, Cherokee County wants to provide residents with a better way to know if a twister is nearby.

Doug Bowers, director of Cherokee County Emergency Management, said that not everyone listens to tornado warning sirens.

“It’s just complacency we’ve become a society where were busy, we just don’t pay attention to them,” said Bowers.

Because sometimes they go off when the skies are blue.

“When you’re 30 miles away and you hear the sirens go off and you look, and you’re like, ‘Well that’s no where near me and it’s not coming towards me,’ and then it happens again, then it happens again, and then it happens again, sooner or later it’s like you just ignore it,” said Bowers.

But what’s hard to ignore is if that alert is coming from the device you’re likely holding right now.

“A code red system where they can get an alert to their phone, to their home phone, a text message, an email, however they want to sign up and get it, that is free to anybody,” Bowers said.

The code red app will then only alert you if you’re in the tornado warning zone.

“Right now, if a warning is issued for the upper part of Cherokee County, even the sirens all the way down on the York County line, the Union County line are all activated at once,” Bowers explained. “With the Code Red System or the weather alert systems we can narrow that down so you’re not being notified of a storm that’s 30 miles away from you and no threat.”

And if you don’t have a phone?

Cherokee County Emergency Services just received a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy to purchase 550 weather radios.

“If they don’t have access to that stuff or if they don’t have phone service where they live then we will provide the weather radio,” Bowers said.

Bowers noted that the app will not replace the tornado sirens, they will still go off. but Code Red will provide a you with a more accurate warning.

Residents can register their smart phone by texting “CHEROKEE” to 99411.