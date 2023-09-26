COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man is being charged with crimes connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Clyde Burch, 30, of Gaffney was arrested on five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree after investigators said he was in possession of files of child sexual abuse material.

Burch was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on September 21 when a CyberTipline report led them to him.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

If convicted, Burch could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.