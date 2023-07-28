GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A factory in Cherokee County has announced it is closing, which will leave dozens without jobs.

On Friday BIC, a marker factory, announced it’s Cherokee County plant is expected to close by the third quarter of 2024. The company said it is moving operations to larger factories in France and Mexico.

“We have 56 people out there, maybe about 60, that are losing their jobs,” said Ken Moon, executive director for the Cherokee County Development Board.

The factory has been operating in Gaffney since ’92.

“They’ve kept a lot of people employed with good wages. So, yeah, it’s a sad day, but we understand they have to restructure and are doing what’s best for their company,” said Moon.

Moon said there are other job opportunities in the county.

“Luckily, Cherokee County has been very successful in bringing in new employers that are paying well,” he said. “Gaffney Bakery, LLC that’s coming to the area. They will absolutely be looking for people. They’re looking for about 263 people and they pay fairly well; I think they’re going to be paying about 19 or 20 dollars an hour.”

The future for the building is still undecided.

“It is a 100,000 square foot facility, so it’s very in demand. I know of 3 or 4 projects in the Upstate that are looking for buildings that size. Hopefully, we can transition a new company into that building,” said Moon.

Moon said the development board has been working with BIC to make sure the news didn’t come as a shock to people.

“I just want to make sure the employees know that we are here for them,” said Moon. “The county and the state are there for them and we will be in touch, because we want to make sure they transition to new opportunities as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

“This decision was not made lightly and is not reflective of the performance, skill, or commitment of the Gaffney workforce,” BIC said in a statement. “The well-being of our team members remains at the forefront of our planning. Every employee has been individually considered and will be provided with as much advance notice as possible. We are fully committed to providing ample support during this time, including a customized benefits package as well as access to assistance programs and outplacement services.”