CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Voters in Cherokee County overwhelmingly rejected a referendum which would have funded the construction of two new middle schools.

More than 80% of voters voted against the referendum.

The Cherokee County School District’s referendum would have been a millage increase to pay for more than $162 million worth of capital improvement projects.

The projects included two new middle schools – one in the Grassy Pond area and another adjacent to Gaffney High School – along with additions and renovations to multiple other schools.

The tax increase would have raised property taxes on a home valued at $100,000 by $142 a year and vehicle taxes by $21.30 per $10,000.