Cherokee Co. school board votes to close 3 elementary schools

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to close three schools as part of a consolidation plan.

The school board voted 8-1 to close Alma Elementary, Goucher Elementary, and Mary Bramlett Elementary schools by next school year.

Each school will be merged into another existing elementary school: Goucher will merge with Limestone Central Elementary, Mary Bramlett will merge with BD Lee Elementary, and Alma will merge with Luther Vaughan Elementary.

Board member Lynne Shackleford said the savings from closing the schools will be used for student programs including foreign languages in elementary and middle schools, STEAM programs in all schools, and other programs.

Shackleford said no employees will lose their jobs as part of the consolidation. The district also intends to purchased modular classroom units.

Barry Bailey was the lone board member to vote against the plan.

In 2019, the Cherokee County School District voted to close Granard Middle School. The school was consolidated into Gaffney and Ewing middle schools.

The district had also discussed merging Alma and Mary Bramlett Elementary Schools together in late 2019 which would have saved the district around $500,000 a year.