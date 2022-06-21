CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County School District is considering adopting a modified school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Several districts in South Carolina have already moved to a modified calendar,” said Meredith Rose, the district’s Executive Director of Curriculum. “We’re currently investigating whether that would be in the best interest of our students. There are some advantages of a modified calendar — less teacher and student burnout. It also provides an opportunity to give real-time remediation or enrichment to students throughout the school year rather than waiting until the end of the school year.”

If adopted, the school year would begin the last week of July and end at the beginning of June, according to Rose. There would also be breaks every nine weeks.

The district surveyed families and staff about the calendar this month. According to the district, 54 percent of the teachers and staff members who responded supported the calendar, while 60 percent of the community members who responded did not support it.

Some parents told 7NEWS they worried this new calendar would disrupt childcare or summer break plans.

“I feel like it could be a problem for the older kids who have been going to school this long and want to get a summer job or go out and have fun,” said Angell Blackwell. “But, the school system is putting a block on that.”

Rose said the district is aware of these concerns.

“There’s still an opportunity for six to seven weeks of summer vacation [with a modified calendar],” said Rose. “Daycare is an issue. We have been in talks with our partners, such as the Boys and Girls Club, to minimize the effect on parents as well.”

The school board has not voted on the calendar yet. The district will conduct another survey in the fall and provide families with more information.