Cherokee Co. schools going virtual due to staffing shortages

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, the Cherokee County School District announced Tuesday that it is switching to virtual learning.

All students will be transitioned to eLearning for Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14.

Students at B.D. Lee Elementary will also be on eLearning for Wednesday, January 12.

Cherokee County School District said they have a large number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

“This change in our schedule will allow our students to continue instruction while remaining safe and healthy,” the district said in an update posted online.

The district said that all school activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be canceled.