CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County schools are helping keep children healthy.

On March 7 and March 8, the school district will be holding free HPV vaccination clinics for their middle schoolers. Specialists said people in rural areas are at a higher risk of getting viruses, like HPV.

“Human Papillomavirus, vaccine is for cancer prevention,” said Dr. Marvella Ford.

Dr. Marvella Ford, with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Holling’s Cancer Center, said it’s a very common virus.

“Roughly 80% of adults will get infected with the HPV virus at some point in their lives,” she said.

But, she said it can have dire consequences.

“We have a vaccine that can prevent cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, and other cancer types,” said Dr. Ford.

She said people in rural areas have a much lower HPV vaccination rate, a lot of which is due to access. Which is why Cherokee County Schools are the first in South Carolina to do this type of clinic,” said Bessie Westmoreland.

Executive Director for Student Services, Bessie Westmoreland, said they want to help spread knowledge.

“We rule out those mixed-messages about the HPV vaccination,” she said.

She said the district is partnering with Duke University and MUSC to make this happen,. MUSC will have a mobile van come to Gaffney, Blacksburg and Ewing Middle Schools next week.

“We’re trying to make it as easy for parents and their children, as possible,” said Dr. Ford.

A virtual town hall was held back in February to help answer any questions or concerns parents might have. Dr. Ford says guidelines for this vaccine have just increased, so people ages 9-45 can get it. Those who are under the age of 15 will have to get two doses, everyone else, will need to get three. Westmoreland says the district is setting up for the same kids to get their second doses later on.

“If there was anything that you could do to help your child be able to prevent a potentially disease later in life, this is the opportunity,” said Westmoreland.

Consent forms went home with students on Wednesday and Westmoreland says they’re due by Friday for those who want their child to receive the HPV vaccine.

The schedule for the clinics:

Monday, March 7:

Gaffney Middle School: 8:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8:

Ewing Middle School: 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Blacksburg Middle School: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

For more on the different cancers HPV can cause, click here.