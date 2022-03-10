





GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man is wanted for several crimes in Cherokee County.

Deputies have been unable to find Justin Blake Waters. Waters is wanted on several arrest warrants for larceny of a bicycle, larceny of a motorcycle dirt bike, and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Investigators believe Waters is stealing property to support a drug addiction. He is also a suspect in other property crimes that remain under investigation.

Waters is 6’0 weighing 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has three small tattoos under his right eye, a full tattoo sleeve on his left forearm, and finger tattoos that spell out “HARD LIFE.”

Anyone that may know Waters whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1(888) 274-6372. A reward may be eligible if the tip leads to his arrest.