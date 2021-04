CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller will be discussing an incident involving a K-9 on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Mueller met with local community leaders, pastors and the NAACP president to “review the actions of the officer(s) involved in the deployment of a canine that captured a fleeing suspect after a vehicle pursuit and collision on Chandler Drive in Cherokee County.”

The news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.