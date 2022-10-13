CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Blacksburg-based Pure Heart Food Pantry to feed those in need.

Since February, Pure Heart Food Pantry volunteers have filled little brown boxes with nonperishable food, soap, deodorant and other supplies; deputies then take those boxes and distribute them to unhoused individuals in the community.

“We want the homeless folks to know that just because they found themselves on hard times, there are still people that care about them,” Sheriff Steve Mueller said. “We want to try to help them get back to what we consider a normal lifestyle.”

Organizers said that food insecurity is a growing problem facing many families. Therefore, the partnership expanded the initiative.

Now, deputies will also give food boxes to families in need while on call.

“It’s not about how many people we can arrest and lock up,” Mueller said. “It’s about how many people we can help and make a difference in their life right where they are at that given moment.”

Chery Kochenower, the director of Pure Heart Food Pantry said there are no plans to stop the program. However, she said, donations are always welcome.

“As long as we get food, we’ll do this,” Kochenower said.

If you are interested in donating, the food pantry is located at 1742 W Cherokee St. in Blacksburg.