Cherokee Co. warns of phone scammers threatening arrest if you don’t pay

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about multiple scam calls in the county Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, several people have received calls saying that they have an outstanding arrest warrants or that they missed jury duty.

The calls go on to say that the person will be arrested if they don’t send money or meet someone to immediately pay the fine.

The callers are using names of actual Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office employees and are evening using a spoofed phone number, the sheriff’s office said.

Victims are asked to buy a preloaded debit card with $980 on it and meet the scammer to pay the fine.

Calls come from the phone number 864-485-6351 and are using the name of Lieutenant Rodney Bright.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they will never call to threaten arrest or ask for money in any form. All communication will happen in the form of a letter through the postal service or, if it is urgent, a deputy will be sent to speak with you in person.

“If we have an arrest warrant for you, I promise we will come in some type of law enforcement uniform with identifying credentials like a badge, gun and identification,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

If you have any questions about communications you have received, you can call the sheriff’s office or other related agencies to confirm if the contact is legitimate:

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office – 864-489-4722

Cherokee County Detention Center – 864-487-2529

Cherokee County Clerk of Court Office – 864-487-2571

Cherokee Magistrate Office – 864-487-2533

The sheriff’s office said none of the people contacted by the scammers tried to make any payments.