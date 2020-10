CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said an inmate died last month as the result of COVID-19.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said Vicki Ronald Wooten, 71, of Cowpens, was found unresponsive September 27 at about 1:30 a.m. in his C-Max cell at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

EMS and fire department officials responded to the scene.

Autopsy results showed he died as a result of COVID-19, Fowler said.