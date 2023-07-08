CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a man has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minor.

According to officials, investigators with the Gaffney Police Department arrested Michael Williams, 35, of Gaffney on June 26th.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation. Investigators said that Williams possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Williams was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.