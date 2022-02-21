Cherokee County plans 125th birthday party

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Cherokee County has a party planned for its 125th birthday. The county will be throwing the party Friday in downtown Gaffney. It will include free birthday cake, inflatable rides and music.

The South Carolina General Assembly created Cherokee County on Feb. 25, 1897, from parts of Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer says the celebration is to honor the people who live there as much as the county’s 125th birthday.

Spencer says descendants of many people who worked to create the county in the late 1800s continue to help build it today.