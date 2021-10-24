Cherokee Trail Elementary School closed this week due to flooding

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee Trail Elementary School will be closed this week due to flooding.

According to officials, an overhead water line in the back hall of the building failed early Saturday morning which caused flooding to classrooms, library and other office spaces. They said nearly 48,000 gallons of water poured into the building, causing a major issue for the school.

Cleanup efforts began Saturday at approximately noon but will take a significant amount of time, officials said. Nearly 300 dehumidifiers are running thorough the school to dry up the moisture, forcing the school to shift to virtual learning for an entire week.

“As we began talking to the maintenance team that came out on Saturday, we started having conversations with district level staff,” said Cy Clendaniel, Cherokee Trail Elementary Principal. “Sunday morning, we had determined that school was going to need to be closed this week for cleanup efforts.”

As a result of the flooding, CTES will be closed for the upcoming week Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.

Most of Cherokee Trail’s students are continuing their studies this week online due to the school’s chromebooks. The students who do not have one at home will pick the technology up Tuesday.

“We have chromebooks that are in the hands of all of our fourth through seventh grade students and so, they are actively working on assignments,” said Clendaniel. “They are laid out Monday through Friday, so students that receive their chromebook officially tomorrow can go back and look at work from Monday and on Tuesday to finish out through Friday.”

For mothers like Shanna Stoll, the news of the water line break came as a shock.

“I think I had more emotion for the school and just the mess it had created,” said Stoll.

She said how grateful she is to have the people at Cherokee Trail teach her children.

“I can’t do their job, but I can stand behind them and it helps them be able to do their job more effectively.”

Now Stoll and other parents are working to put together a fundraiser to replace what was lost.

“We are just so pleased to be able to pour into these teachers because they pour so much into our students,” said Stoll.

School leaders are hopeful that students, teachers and faculty will be able to be back inside the building by next Monday, that is if the moisture levels are safe enough for their return.

Meals for students attending Cherokee Trail Elementary will be available at Diamond Hill & Dixie. Parents can pick up meals for students at either location from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday.

Meals for Monday will include breakfast for Monday and Tuesday, along with lunch for Monday.

On Tuesday, parents can pick up meals for the remainder of the week at those same times and locations.

Parents are asked to use the survey link here to sign up for Tuesday’s meal pickups or you can complete the same survey that was emailed.