CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA)- Outside Chesnee High School on Monday, the American flag is at half-staff with a growing memorial of flowers at its base.

“Nobody ever expects something like this to happen, and we don’t really know how to respond we are just doing the best we can,” said Pastor Gary Grogan, senior pastor at Chesnee First Baptist Church.

Grogan spent the day at Chesnee High School alongside other pastors, helping students cope with their grief of losing multiple classmates.

“There are some kids that are very emotional and others who when I look at their faces, they’re kind of lost, they don’t know the words to say,” said Grogan.

Since the crash on Friday night, students have hosted candlelight vigils and other gatherings. It’s something Pastor Grogan said shows how they are getting through this tragedy.

“Chesnee is a close-knit community,” said Grogan. “It’s not just in this time of tragedy but of course whenever something like this goes on, it brings people together and it’s really been very encouraging to see that happen.”

The Spartanburg County Coroner said the car was badly burned, and his office is still working to properly identify the victims. Until then, School District 2 said they do not wish to make a comment.