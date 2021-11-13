Chesnee man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Chesnee man died Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, 62-year-old James Arthur Ridings died at the hospital on Saturday from injuries sustained in the crash. The collision happened around 5:15 p.m.

Fowler said Ridings was a passenger in a 2009 Chevrolet that was traveling on Battleground Road when the vehicle “was T-boned in the passenger’s door by a [2015] Nissan that failed to yield right of way at the intersection of Old Metal Road.” The driver of the Chevrolet was injured in the crash.

Ridings was wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and eventually airlifted to an area hospital where he later died.

