SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Chick-fil-A on the east side of Spartanburg is relocating, but you won’t have to drive much farther for its famous chicken sandwich or Icedream.

According to Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, the new location will be at 1933 East Main Street, which will relieve traffic congestion caused by customers trying to get their serving of chicken from its current location.

The built-from-the-ground Chick-fil-A will sit in the parking lot between the former Ruby Tuesdays and Chipotle.

This Chick-fil-A will have a two-lane drive-thru and dump out into the parking lot of Hobby Lobby.

Mariani said there are still talks about what Ruby Tuesday will become.