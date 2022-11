HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A child was airlifted to a hospital Sunday morning following a hit-and-run in Honea Path.

The Honea Path Fire Department confirmed to 7NEWS the hit-and-run occurred on Sanders Street.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.