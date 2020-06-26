Child care services coping with the pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Creative Learning Kids in Spartanburg has yet to close its doors during the pandemic.

Enrollment has been cut in half, and it’s been a big financial hit

Director Felicia Spurgeon-Norris said, “It’s still low for us. Where we had about 45 kids at one time. We’re down to about 25 on a weekly basis.”

With additional precautions in place like temperature checks and extra cleaning, Spurgeon-Norris says they’re just taking it week by week.

One of her employees, Melanie Burnett, tells us that taking extra precautions is no problem, but explaining what’s happening to children can be difficult.

“Children need to keep their distance but it’s still hard for them, because they’re little and they love one another, and they just keep coming to one another,” Burnett said. “Some of them have asked why are you wearing a mask today and you just have to tell them for safety purposes.”

Guidance counselor, Stephanye McCarroll, says parents who are home with their kids should try to use this time intentionally.

“I look at it as an opportunity for family growth more so than putting stress on me. It would be stressful,” McCarroll said. “I look at it as more of an opportunity to build more family relationships.”

Creative Learning Kids says it will be there for families through whatever happens.

They also said that it’s important for children to see these precautions in place as something positive.

They said a way to do that for your own kids is to sing a song when you ask them to wash their hand