PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – An 11-year-old Pickens County girl has died after an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30pm Saturday on Shady Grove Road.

11-year-old Kylee Dawn Woods was taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital where she died.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.