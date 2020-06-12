Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning
Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship

Child dies after incident on play equipment in Greenville Co., death investigation underway

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a child was injured while playing in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded at about 5 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Young Drive.

Deputies said a child was playing on play equipment when an accident happened and the child got hurt. The child was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories