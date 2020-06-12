Child dies after incident on play equipment in Greenville Co., death investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a child was injured while playing in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded at about 5 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Young Drive.

Deputies said a child was playing on play equipment when an accident happened and the child got hurt. The child was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.