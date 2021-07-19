Child dies after reported choking incident at Greenville Co. daycare

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a child died following a reported choking incident Monday morning at a Greenville County daycare.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, EMS and firefighters responded to the Bumble Bee Daycare on Rocky Creek Road around 8:30 a.m.

The coroner said a one-year-old boy was found in cardiac arrest at the daycare and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.

An autopsy as performed Monday but the child’s cause of death is still pending investigation.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

The case is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.