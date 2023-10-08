LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a child has died following a crash that happened on Sunday.

Troopers said that a 2008 Chevrolet Pickup truck was driving north on Chestnut Ridge Road. A 2020 Cadillac SUV was driving east along US-76. According to troopers, the Chevrolet Pickup truck failed to yield right away at a stop sign and hit the Cadillac in the side.

The driver of the Chevrolet Pickup was injured and transported by EMS to a hospital. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the Cadillac SUV along with two passengers were transported by EMS to a hospital for their injuries. Troopers said that a child who was in the right rear seat was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.