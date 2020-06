ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A small child was flown to the hospital after falling into a fire pit in Honea Path, Friday evening.

According to the Honea Path Fire Chief Jimmy Smith, the child suffered severe burns after falling into the fire pit along Linda Lane.

The child was taken to a nearby medical helicopter and was flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

The child’s condition is not known at this time.