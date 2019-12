GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police say a 4-year-old child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting Saturday in Greenwood.

The shooting happened around 4:45pm at the Gardens at Parkway apartments.

Greenwood Police said they believe the shooting was an accident as a result of a child getting a hold of a firearm.

The child was flown to a hospital in Greenville.

Police said the child is in stable condition and is expected to recover.