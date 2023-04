GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday night in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, an unidentified adult and child were struck by a car in the area of Russell Street and Taggart Avenue. The adult was listed in stable condition, but the child needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Greenville.

The incident is still under investigation. We will update this story as we receive more information.