Child injured in hit-and-run; police searching for SUV seen at the scene

Police are looking for a vehicle that struck a child in an Anderson parking lot Sunday, leaving the child with a broken hip, femur, and ankle.

The hit-and-run occurred at the Red Roof Inn at 3025 N Main St in Anderson Sunday.

The vehicle, pictured below, is a black Range Rover with tinted windows and three stickers along the bottom of the rear window. The vehicle is believed to be model year 2017 or newer.







Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Ren Johnson at (864) 353-8399 or email rjohnson@cityofandersonsc.com. Reference case 21-39118.