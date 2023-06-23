SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Children learned how to perform CPR at a training camp hosted by the Brothers and Sisters Collaboration Organization. BASIC teamed up with The Loving Heart Association to offer a free class to train kids ages eight to fifteen.

Kids received hands on training how to administer chest compressions on a mannequin. They also learned the do’s and don’ts when giving someone CPR and recognizing symptoms of a stroke as well as a heart attack.

According to The Loving Heart Association, even though the age to become CPR certified is sixteen years old, it is never too early to learn.

“I’m a mom, I work all the time and as a woman we forget to check on our health. Our children can see when mom and dad is not feeling well so by them learning the signs and symptoms of a heart attack or a stroke or if they look deserted, they’ll know what to do,” said Shavonne Smith, Loving Heart CPR Instructor.

The kids also learned how to respond to 911 and other safety tips. There will be more sessions in July, but those days haven’t been set yet.