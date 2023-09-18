ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and there are resources in the Carolinas that can help with families faced with the diagnosis.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas help care for families who are caring for a child with cancer. Children’s Cancer Partners supports more than 2,000 children with cancer across North and South Carolina.

Families of children with cancer confront average costs of more than $10,000 in transportation, food, lodging, special home care and other needs that are not covered by insurance.

In 2022, CCP reimbursed 1,638,271 auto miles and funded 705 hotel stays as families traveled to 11 states outside the Carolinas for life-saving pediatric cancer treatment.

There are a few ways you can get involved and help a local child:

1. If you have a school-aged child, you can volunteer to host a Kidz in Lids Day at your school. Kids can donate $1 to wear a hat to school that day, and teachers and staff can get in on the fun by donating $5 to wear jeans.

Learn more about hosting a Kidz in Lids Day at your school

2. Volunteer at an upcoming CCP event or offer to host your own. Email CCP at volunteer@childrenscancerpartners.org to learn more.

3. Make a monetary donation here: 87 cents of every dollar donated to CCP are used to help a child battling cancer in the Carolinas.

For more information, visit CCP’s website at www.childrenscancerpartners.org or contact CCP at (864) 582-0673.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas CCP provides immediate, comprehensive, and continuous support to children battling cancer. They are referred to CCP by pediatric oncology treatment centers at diagnosis and assisted until they reach age 21 due to frequent after-effects of treatment. CCP is a 501(c)(3) public charity that began as a local service club project in Spartanburg, S.C., in 2001 and now serves all of North and South Carolina. Learn more at www.childrenscancerpartners.org.