SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to recognize children facing pediatric cancer and raise money for the organizations that help them.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas is working to raise money to help local children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Organizers said this year, nearly 16,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Right now, there are more than 1,500 children in S.C. battling an ongoing cancer diagnosis who are receiving support from Spartanburg-founded Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas.

There are several ways you can support including an upcoming fundraiser Docs who Roc featuring doctors at Spartanburg Regional who all play and sing in local bands. For a seat call Children’s Cancer Partners at (864) 582-0673

If you want information on how to help, click here.