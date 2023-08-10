A cooking class for children at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate – Greenville.

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- The Children’s Museum of the Upstate Greenville has new programming as your kids go back to school this Fall.

Wonder Club will begin with three workshops where kids will learn to use sign language, make pasta, and complete an etiquette class.

There’s also a new exhibit coming soon called Marsh Music following a frog through the wetland of SC opening September 16.

Adults won’t be missing out on the fun. On September 28, the museum is having an Isle of the 90’s event. which is 21 and older a fundraiser.

Jessie Amos at the museum said there will be a 90’s silent disco, DJ, photo, booths, desserts, beer and wine, and more.

To sign up to get tickets visit the Children’s Museum of the Upstate website.