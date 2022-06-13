GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Children’s Museum of the Upstate Greenville is offering new exhibits, summer camps and extended hours.

One of the new features is their ‘Wheels on the Ground’ exhibit that includes 2000 square feet of racing and automotive concepts.

It also has a fully interactive pit crew station where children and families can race to change car tires, add gas to the fuel tank, among other activities that resemble a real pit-crew experience.

Executive Director of TCMU, Lauren Luneckas, said she was able to work with community partners like Duke Energy on the exhibit and make it similar to what children will see throughout industries in the Upstate.

