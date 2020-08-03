Children’s Museum of the Upstate offers e-learning and after school childcare for Upstate families

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The children’s Museum of the Upstate, located in downtown Greenville, is offering e-learning support and after school along with full day child care for children in the Greenville County school District.

Childcare options run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another session for after school care from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kisha Edwards-Gandsy from the Children’s Museum of the Upstate said they will provide special direction to students going through the e-learning program with the GCSD.

To learn more information or sign up starting August 3, click here.

Childcare and e-learning support start August 31.