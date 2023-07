CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A children’s STEM program set to air this fall is opening auditions on Saturday.

The program, “South Carolina STEM Explorers” is looking for a local middle school student to be a host.

Auditions will take place at Clemson University Biosystems Research Complex at 105 Collings Street, Clemson. They will last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Video auditions will also be accepted. For information on submitting video auditions, click here.