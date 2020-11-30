Chilly, rainy morning across the Upstate; WNC could see snow

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 Weather Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said most of the area will see rain early Monday morning, but a winter weather advisory is in place for the mountains.

It will be a breezy morning with highs in the mid to upper 50s in Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.

Several counties will be under a flood warnings as rain moves through the area.

Temperatures will drop and left over moisture in the northern mountains will change from rain to snow.

A winter storm warning is in place for counties along the North Carolina/Tennessee border. The advisor will stay in place until noon on Tuesday. Elevations above 3500 feet could see 4-6 inches of snow. Valleys could see anywhere from a trace to up to 3 inches of snow.

It will be a could night with temperatures in the lower 30s in the Upstate and in the mid 20s in the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Expect below-average temperatures through the week. We’re dry Tuesday to Thursday, with our next chance for showers arriving late-week.

