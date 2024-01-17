(WSPA) – Colder than normal temperatures are with us through the rest of the week.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect Wednesday morning in Western North Carolina until noon. Very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills that can result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

The forecast is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s. Winds of 10-20 mph with higher gusts drop chills in the lower teens and 20s in the Upstate and even cooler in surrounding areas.

Later in the evening, the weather will remain clear and frigid with lows in the 20s.

7NEWS meteorologists said to bundle up, keep pets indoors and be ready for similar conditions this upcoming weekend.